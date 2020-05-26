|
W. R. "Bill" Boggess
Shreveport - Mr. W. R. "Bill" Boggess, loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was 92 years old.
Mr. Boggess was born in Waco, Texas on February 2, 1928, to Will Wright and Edith Copeling Boggess. He grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he graduated from C.E. Byrd High School in 1944 when he was sixteen. He attended LSU Baton Rouge, and at the age of nineteen, joined the marines. He met and married Mary Frances Poteet Boggess in 1948. They remained married until her death in 2016. In 1959 he became the owner and operator of Louisiana Concrete Forms. Following in his father's footsteps, he became a 32nd degree Mason in 1970 and continued in good standing until his death. He is best remembered by family and friends for sharing anecdotal tales of his experiences with humor and infectious laughter. He was strong, tenaciousness, loving, and believed that a man's word was binding. He is remembered by the men he worked with as "the hardest working man they ever knew", and, as one gentleman said, "He taught me more about being a man than my own father did". There is little else that can be said for someone who led a rich and fulfilling life and left a legacy of memories that have shaped us and will remain forever.
He is survived by his daughter, Fran Brice and son-in-law, Mike Brice; two grandsons, Brandon Brice and wife, Jill and Clinton Brice and wife, Liz; seven great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren, Kris and Craig Ray, and children, Traci Forguson and children, and Brent and Karyn Brice, and daughter.
The family wants to extend a special thank you to the ladies who devotedly cared for him twenty-four hours a day and never wavered during the current crisis.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Dr., Shreveport, LA. Funeral services will be Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Avenue. Officiating the service will be Brother Harrell Shelton.
Donations may be made to the , 3100 Samford Ave, Shreveport, LA 71103, his favorite charity.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 26 to May 29, 2020