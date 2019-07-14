Resources
- - Wade Hampton Allain, MD died peacefully at his home June 14, 2019. He was predeceased by his father, Dr. Martin D. Allain and mother Lila B. Allain. He is survived by his daughter, Katherine "Nici" Muzzo and husband David, son David Allain and wife Katie. Granddaughter Allaina Muzzo and grandson Cooper Allain. The family will hold a visitation for family and friends at Wade's longtime residence Sunday July 20 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 14, 2019
