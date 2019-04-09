Wade Menard McNicoll



Shreveport - Mr. Wade Menard McNicoll, age 90, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Willis-Knight Pierremont. Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, at Osborn Funeral Home with a Rosary to follow. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 held at St. Joseph Catholic Church with graveside services to follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Glenmora, Louisiana at 3:00 p.m. The Rev. Matthew Long and Rev. Kenneth Obiekwe will officiate.



Mr. McNicoll was a native of Glenmora, but a resident of Shreveport for 63 years, where he worked as an electrician. He was a devout member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus #3407 and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers #194. He attended Glenmora High School, where he was an All-State catcher, and LSU. He was an avid gardener and carpenter, who loved Sherlock Holmes, Irish baritones, and jelly making. He was a gentle, compassionate man of deep faith with a great sense of humor who loved and was loved by many children throughout his life.



Mr. McNicoll was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond C. and Ena M. McNicoll; his first wife of 39 years, Kathryn D. McNicoll; son, Daniel M. McNicoll; and brothers, Benton McNicoll and Michael McNicoll; and sisters, Rita Westbrook, Virginia Bass, Mary Louise Baker, and Julia Tweedle. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Sharon S. McNicoll; his daughters, Carol Madere (husband, Antoine) of Baton Rouge and Angela K. McNicoll of Shreveport; son, Brian McNicoll (wife, Lori) of Reston, VA; grandchildren, Nicholas Madere (wife, Jessica) of Baton Rouge, Elise Lee (husband, Frank) of Mandeville LA, Mary Kathryn McNicoll and Martin McNicoll of Reston, VA; great-granddaughter, Zona Kathryn Madere of Baton Rouge; brothers, Gene McNicoll, Steve McNicoll (wife, Phyllis); sisters, Dale Daly, Nina Gravel, and Vickey Anderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Antoine Madere, Nicholas Madere, Frank Lee, Joe Lonadier, George Cascio, and Grayson Brannon.



The family requests that memorials be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul or to St. Joseph Catholic Church.



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Shreveport Fire Engine 3, Medic 19, and Car 83, and to Jack and Bennette Daniel, who were both his family and his life-long friends.