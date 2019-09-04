Services
Crossville Memorial Chapel
13812 Al Hwy 68
Crossville, AL 35962
(256) 528-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Crossville First United Methodist Church
Crossville , AL
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:30 PM
Crossville First United Methodist Church
Crossville , AL
1930 - 2019
Walter Cash Obituary
Walter Cash

- - Walter Cash, beloved husband, father, and grandfather stepped from this life to the next on August 30, 2019. Born in 1930 in Dekalb County, he grew up a farmer and never lost his love for the land though his career was in serving others in the military and as a police officer. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and then served his neighbor rising through the ranks to eventually serve as the Chief of Police in Shreveport, Louisiana.

He married Virginia Watson on September 1, 1956 and was father to three children. Despite his career, he was a devoted father finding time to coach, support, watch, and participate in his children's activities and hobbies. Given his childhood, he always maintained a garden even while living in the city, growing things he loved and teaching his kids to love them too.

He loved Virginia and her family. He was a solid and trusted member of the Watson clan. All of us can remember many trips to Arkansas where he was at home with Virginia's brothers and sisters. Playing cards late into the night in Vollie's kitchen or sitting in Grandma's living room talking. He was friendly, hospitable, and always ready to talk or listen. That describes Walter.

Similarly, he loved his family. Annual trips from Shreveport to Dekalb County were a staple and allowed his children to grow up knowing they had built-in friends in Alabama. He and Virginia returned to his family homestead after retirement and both grew in their love for the people and places in northeast Alabama.

Our joy rests in the knowledge of his eternal life with our Lord, Jesus Christ. This is the hope that he passed along to his children. We will miss him but look forward to a reunion soon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to . The funeral is Wednesday, September 4th.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 4, 2019
