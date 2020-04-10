|
|
Wanda Brown Simpson
Coushatta, LA - A private celebration of the life of Wanda Brown Simpson will be held Saturday, April 11th, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Coushatta with Dr. Nathan Davis presiding, assisted by her nephews Dr. Hunter Brown and Reverend Truett Brown. Interment will be at Springville Cemetery under the direction of Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home.
Wanda passed away Thursday, April 9th, 2020 at Christus Coushatta Health Care Center following a sudden illness.
She was the oldest child born to Ernest Mae and Doris Lewis Brown on June 20th, 1935. She grew up in Red River Parish and graduated from Coushatta High School as a member of the Class of 1953. She continued her education at Draughon Business College in Shreveport, LA. After returning to Coushatta, she married Joe Dan Simpson, and they had one beloved son, Michael. Wanda worked as the secretary for the Red River Parish School Board. After Riverdale Academy was established in 1970, she became the school's first secretary and would remain in that position for the following 40 years. She cherished her time at Riverdale and loved each student as her own. Nursing skinned knees, listening to stories, giving big hugs, keeping everyone in line, she was a "Granny" to all.
Upon retirement, her world revolved around family and friends. She delighted in spoiling her two grandchildren, Daniel and Caroline, and was proud to say that she had never told them "No." When great grandchildren came along, Granny was overwhelmed with pride and happiness. Family gatherings with her siblings were treasured times. She enjoyed bringing everyone together for holidays and the occasional game night. She looked forward to her daily visits on the phone, and once she joined Facebook, the excitement she received from seeing friends and previous students continued to fill her heart with joy.
Wanda was a life-long member of the First Baptist Church of Coushatta. She had a strong faith and a sweet spirit. She loved her church family and was a loyal member of The Ruth Sunday School Class.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Mae and Doris Lewis Brown; husband, Joseph Daniel Simpson; brothers Lewis Hunter Brown and James Brown; brothers-in-law, Willie Robinson and Howard Simpson, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Mary Powell, Gladys Raburn, Louise Bamburg, Will Drilling, and Rita Brown.
She is survived by her devoted son, Michael Simpson and wife Suzan; favorite sister, Sheryl Robinson; sister-in-law, Charlotte Brown; grandchildren Daniel Simpson and wife Morgan of Shreveport, Caroline Bratton and husband Daniel of Baton Rouge; great- grandchildren, Daniel James Bratton, Jr., Emily Katherine Bratton, Michael Daniel Simpson, Jr, and Mai Charlotte Simpson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Our family expresses deep gratitude to her caregiver Winnie Morant and physicians Dr. Wyche T. Coleman, Jr .and Dr. Robert Hernandez.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the Springville Cemetery Association, Post Office Box 1023, Coushatta, LA 71019, the First Baptist Church of Coushatta TWB Fund, Post Office Box 465, Coushatta, LA 71019 or a charity of donor's choice.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020