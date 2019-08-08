|
Wanda Giddens
Shreveport - Wanda Diane Stanley Giddens, 69, passed away peacefully from this life to God's open arms on August 5, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. Brother Brent Shoalmire will officiate. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home.
Wanda was born to parents Royce "SR" and Tessie Stanley on July 4, 1950. She lived in Cedar Grove until graduating from Woodlawn High School and then she went to work at AT&T. She married Thomas "Tommy" Giddens and had one son, Thaddeus "Thad" Giddens.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy; mother and father; sister, Jaynell Lazarus; paternal grandparents, Lou Isa and George W. Stanley; and maternal grandparents, Alfred Lee and Fannie Pearson. She was also preceded in death in death by her father-in-law, "Cotton" Giddens. Those left to cherish memories of Wanda are her son, Thad Giddens and his wife Brandi; grandchildren, Julie, Harlie, and TJ; great-granddaughter, Laiken; siblings, Lee Roy Stanley and his wife Diane, Martha Flanagan and her husband Harold, Peggy King, Fannie Morris and her husband Chuck, Arthur Stanley and his wife Belinda, and Reggie Stanley and his wife Rachel. Wanda is also survived by her mother-in-law, Dorothy Giddens; brothers-in-law, Harold Giddens and his wife Chadra, Ronnie Giddens and his wife Sybil; her aunt, Doris Bamburg; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and special friends, Robbie Boyett and Janet Tramel Sallis.
Honoring Wanda as pallbearers are brothers-in-law, Harold and Ronnie Giddens, along with cousins Bo Pearson, Terry Pearson, Jimmy Pearson, and Roger Pearson.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 8, 2019