Wanda Henley Poché
Wanda Henley Poché, age 89, of Shreveport, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday May 26, 2020. She was born to George Henley Sr. and Esther Snellings Henley in Shreveport, Lousiana on August 25, 1930.
She worked most of her life as a secretary in the medical field in Shreveport and retired after 40 years. She was a member of Graceway Fellowship Church and a great supporter of Isarel and was passionate about animals. Her husband and her especially loved rescuing boxers, the latest of them being, Skye. She enjoyed cooking and spending time visiting with everyone.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 63 years, Jack Poché; brother, George Henley Jr.; sister-in-law, Albertine Scott; special niece, Carol Ann Scott, nephews; great nephews and nieces and cousins, who she was very fond of.
A visitation for Wanda will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home with a graveside following at 3:00 PM. Officiating the service will be Rev. Johnny Johnson and Rev. Rick McDonald. Serving as pallbearers will be Albert Scott, Dan Scott Jr., Bill Johnson, James Johnson, Chuck Oliver, Alex Delfosse, Wilbur Snellings, and Daniel Grappé. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Bill Calvert, Bill Hancock, Debbie Eason Oliver, JoAnn Joffrion, Diane Smith, Mollie Johnson, Jackie Bates, and Connie Back.
The family would like to thank the staff of Willis-Knighton South (ER, ICU, and Acute Care) and The Guest House for their care.
In lieu of flowers the family ask donations be made in Wanda's name to Graceway Fellowship Church Fund, Louisiana Boxer Rescue, or a to honor her.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.CenturiesMemorialFH.com for the Poche' family.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 27 to May 30, 2020