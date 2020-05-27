Services
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Visitation
Saturday, May 30, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Poché
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Henley Poché


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Henley Poché Obituary
Wanda Henley Poché

Wanda Henley Poché, age 89, of Shreveport, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday May 26, 2020. She was born to George Henley Sr. and Esther Snellings Henley in Shreveport, Lousiana on August 25, 1930.

She worked most of her life as a secretary in the medical field in Shreveport and retired after 40 years. She was a member of Graceway Fellowship Church and a great supporter of Isarel and was passionate about animals. Her husband and her especially loved rescuing boxers, the latest of them being, Skye. She enjoyed cooking and spending time visiting with everyone.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 63 years, Jack Poché; brother, George Henley Jr.; sister-in-law, Albertine Scott; special niece, Carol Ann Scott, nephews; great nephews and nieces and cousins, who she was very fond of.

A visitation for Wanda will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home with a graveside following at 3:00 PM. Officiating the service will be Rev. Johnny Johnson and Rev. Rick McDonald. Serving as pallbearers will be Albert Scott, Dan Scott Jr., Bill Johnson, James Johnson, Chuck Oliver, Alex Delfosse, Wilbur Snellings, and Daniel Grappé. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Bill Calvert, Bill Hancock, Debbie Eason Oliver, JoAnn Joffrion, Diane Smith, Mollie Johnson, Jackie Bates, and Connie Back.

The family would like to thank the staff of Willis-Knighton South (ER, ICU, and Acute Care) and The Guest House for their care.

In lieu of flowers the family ask donations be made in Wanda's name to Graceway Fellowship Church Fund, Louisiana Boxer Rescue, or a to honor her.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.CenturiesMemorialFH.com for the Poche' family.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 27 to May 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -