|
|
Wanda Howell Smith
Bossier City - Wanda Howell Smith passed away on March 24, 2020 at Willis Knighton Bossier with her family by her side. A private family service will be held for Wanda.
Wanda was born August 25, 1941 in Gibsland, Louisiana and educated at Arcadia High School and Louisiana Tech University. She was involved in many community and social organizations throughout her life; including The Krewe of Elders, Commission for Women, Epsilon Sigma Alpha, Bossier Parish 911 Board, Amiga Dance Club and Cypress Area Garden Club. She was also a member of First Baptist Bossier and enjoyed singing in the choir.
Preceding Wanda in her death are her beloved husband, James S. Smith, Jr. and her parents Richard C. Howell, who lost his life in World War II, and Lillian Shaffer Howell. She is survived by her daughter, Kim O'Kelley Fluegge; daughter, Julie O'Kelley Wiggins and her husband Brian; grandchildren, Collin Wiggins, Lauren Fluegge and Parker Fluegge; and numerous exceptional friends.
The family would like to express appreciation to the physicians, nurses and health care providers for their compassionate care.
Memorial donations can be made in her memory to .
You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020