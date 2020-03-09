|
Wanda Leigh Markham Sandifer
Shreveport - Wanda Leigh Markham Sandifer left this world to join her husband, Dale Batchelor Sandifer in heaven on Sunday March, 8, 2020. Wanda was born to Everette Jewel and Battle Leigh High Markham on February 20, 1938 in Shreveport, Louisiana. She graduated from C.E. Byrd High School in 1956 and married Dale in September of that year. They were active members of First Baptist Church of Shreveport.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and second son, Dr. Dan Markham Sandifer-Stech. She is survived by two sons, Dr. Dean Preston Sandifer and his wife, Katherine of Lakeland, FL and Dr. Darrell Bridges Sandifer and his wife, Aimee of Shreveport, LA; daughter-in-law, Gwendolyn Sandifer-Stech of Beijing, China; two sisters, Mary Evelyn Markham Kimbrell and husband, Warren of Spring, TX and Judi Markham Galloway of Georgetown TX; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in the Frost Chapel of First Baptist Church, Shreveport with Dr. Jeff Raines officiating. A reception with the family will follow in the parlor. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 543 Ockley Dr., Shreveport, LA 71106.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020