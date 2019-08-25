|
|
Wanda "Tommie" Louise Rainer-Leopard
Crestview, FL - Tommie released her gift of life August 13, 2019, a day before her 86th birthday. Born in Nashville, Arkansas, she was an accomplished businesswoman, visual merchandiser, singer, cook, and gardener; stunning beauty; best friend; wife; and great-great grandmother. Tommie had a genuine heart that loved to laugh and a razors-edge quick wit.
With open arms, she extended the perfectly timed embrace and would light a candle rather than curse your darkness. Tommie knew her moral compass, stayed true to her nature, and lived and loved to edify, inspire, and chasten. She loved you for who you were and not who you should be. Tommie knew what was worth fighting for, when to bend, and when to stand her ground. Never having a glitch in her get-go, she believed that "if it is worth doing, it is worth overdoing." She faced challenges as a force to be reckoned with.
She was anchored in her faith in God; loved trees, black coffee, Phantom of the Opera, crossword puzzles, Bejeweled, Mexican soap operas (she did not speak Spanish), and Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream; was a passionate reader; could be counted on not to know which way was north or south; made the best lasagna; had a professional sense of style; and embraced the unconventional and spontaneity. If your paths crossed, Tommie was someone you will never forget and were better for having known her.
Tommie is preceded in death by her husband Dr. John Leopard (married 15 years); parents Verbie and Jack Owen; sisters Allene Stewart, Pauline Garney, and Jackie Blackburn; and daughter-in-law Dawn Rainer (H. Michael). She is survived by her husband of 42 years Lloyd Rainer (W. Ruth); children Michael Rainer (W. Marian), Cindy Brown (H. Chris), and Kirby Rainer (W. Laura); and seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Please share your Tommie Memories at www.legacy.com/obituaries/shreveporttimes/.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 25, 2019