Wanda McConnell

Wanda McConnellMcKinney, TX - Wanda Louise McConnell of McKinney, Texas passed away June 14, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born on December 12, 1930 to J.E. and Ivy Traylor in Winters, Texas. Wanda was a 1948 graduate of Winters High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Howard Payne University in 1954. On December 22, 1952, she married Robert Walter McConnell. She served 35 years as a teacher in schools in Texas, Louisiana, and Tennessee. Wanda also served in the ministry with her husband for 52 years. While teaching in the state of Louisiana, she was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma. At the time of her death, Wanda was a member of Cottonwood Creek Baptist Church in Allen, Texas.She is survived by her son, Robin B. McConnell of Fannin County, Texas; grandson, Woodrow Thorpe and wife, Tiffany of Munford, Tennessee; great-grandson, Nathan Robert Thorpe of Munford, Tennessee; brothers, Lynn Traylor and wife, Linda and Wendell Traylor, all of Houston, Texas; and many other loving family members and friends.Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Robert McConnell; parents, J.E. and Ivy Traylor; and sister, LaGatha Adkison.A private graveside service will be held at McComb Cemetery in Whitesboro, Texas. A "Come and Go" visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. Only a limited number of guests will be allowed to enter the funeral home facility at any one time to maintain social distancing.Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories and expressions of sympathy on Wanda's obituary page at