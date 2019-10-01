|
|
Wanda Raiford Hudson
Bossier City - Wanda Jean Raiford Hudson, "Lil Wanda" of Shreveport, Louisiana went to be with the Lord on September 28, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born on August 24, 1925 in Magnolia, Arkansas. She was the daughter of the late Norman and Hester Raiford. Wanda worked for many years at South Central Bell. Lil Wanda loved family gatherings, humor at both herself and other's expense, and her beloved Dallas Cowboys. She will be remembered most for the incredible gift she possessed to impact and help others.
Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Hester Raiford; her husband, Johnie Morris Hudson, her son, Larry Douglas Hudson and her brother, Douglas Raiford. She is survived by her loving family, Greg and Angela Hillman, Shelley McMillian, Shannon Vinning, Patrick and Ashley Maxwell and several great grandchildren.
A life celebration will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Boone Funeral Home. Friends and family may visit from 10:00AM-11:00AM. Shelley McMillian will officiate and interment will follow in the Magnolia Memorial Gardens in Magnolia, AR.
Pallbearers will be: Patrick Maxwell, Gary Jones, Bo May, Christian Vicknair, Mike Talley, and Sean French.
Wanda was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was kind and gracious through her last days and brightened the lives of everyone who crossed her path. The family wishes to express their appreciation for the love and support shown to Wanda and her family throughout her illness, especially to the staff at Colonial Oaks, Southern Care Hospice, and WK Bossier stroke unit.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock Solid Impact Center, 718 Professional Drive N, Shreveport, LA. 71105.
Published in Shreveport Times on Oct. 1, 2019