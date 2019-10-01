Services
Boone Funeral Home - Bossier Chapel
2156 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 742-5361
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Boone Funeral Home - Bossier Chapel
2156 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Boone Funeral Home - Bossier Chapel
2156 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Raiford Hudson


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Raiford Hudson Obituary
Wanda Raiford Hudson

Bossier City - Wanda Jean Raiford Hudson, "Lil Wanda" of Shreveport, Louisiana went to be with the Lord on September 28, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born on August 24, 1925 in Magnolia, Arkansas. She was the daughter of the late Norman and Hester Raiford. Wanda worked for many years at South Central Bell. Lil Wanda loved family gatherings, humor at both herself and other's expense, and her beloved Dallas Cowboys. She will be remembered most for the incredible gift she possessed to impact and help others.

Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Hester Raiford; her husband, Johnie Morris Hudson, her son, Larry Douglas Hudson and her brother, Douglas Raiford. She is survived by her loving family, Greg and Angela Hillman, Shelley McMillian, Shannon Vinning, Patrick and Ashley Maxwell and several great grandchildren.

A life celebration will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Boone Funeral Home. Friends and family may visit from 10:00AM-11:00AM. Shelley McMillian will officiate and interment will follow in the Magnolia Memorial Gardens in Magnolia, AR.

Pallbearers will be: Patrick Maxwell, Gary Jones, Bo May, Christian Vicknair, Mike Talley, and Sean French.

Wanda was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was kind and gracious through her last days and brightened the lives of everyone who crossed her path. The family wishes to express their appreciation for the love and support shown to Wanda and her family throughout her illness, especially to the staff at Colonial Oaks, Southern Care Hospice, and WK Bossier stroke unit.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock Solid Impact Center, 718 Professional Drive N, Shreveport, LA. 71105.
Published in Shreveport Times on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boone Funeral Home - Bossier Chapel
Download Now