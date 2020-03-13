Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:30 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:30 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
Interment
Following Services
Hill Crest Memorial Park
Wanda "Sue" Weaver

Wanda "Sue" Weaver

Doyline - Wanda Sue Weaver, age 81, entered into the presence of our Lord, Thursday, March 12, 2020, following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, Sunday, March 15, 2020, beginning at 1:30 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 2:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Sue was born on March 2, 1939, to Lester and Macy Primm in Ozark, Arkansas.

Miss Wanda Sue Primm later became Mrs. Fred E. Weaver, Sr., January 16, 1957, as the young couple entered into Holy Matrimony. She and Fred were married fifty-three years until his passing in 2010.

Mrs. Weaver is preceded in death by her husband, Fred; son, Charles "Chuck" Weaver; brothers, Thomas and Jim Primm; and her parents.

Left to cherish Sue's memory are her children, Suzanne Collins and husband Ron, and Fred Weaver, Jr. and wife Lisa; sister, Phyllis Schmalz and husband Gary; brother, Ronnie Primm and wife Mary; seven grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Honoring Sue as pallbearers will be Tyler Morgan, Tyler Miller, Brent Collins, Daniel Tucker, Nathan Scott, and Craig Weaver.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Southern Care Hospice and nurse, Kristen, along with the caregivers from Home Instead, Tammy and Jeanette, and also to Cynthia, for all of their compassion and care.

You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
