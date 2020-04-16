|
Wayne Adams
Logansport - Mr. Wayne Adams, 94, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Private graveside services were held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Wayne was buried next to his loving wife, Stella in Cool Springs Cemetery located in Logansport, Louisiana. Rev. Charles Hall officiated the service. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Wayne was born on September 25, 1925 in Logansport, Louisiana to Louis and Katie Adams.
Wayne was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Logansport and a deacon for many years. His passion was his love and care of his family, loving the Lord and serving his church and community. A hardworking man full of will and determination, Wayne was owner of Adams Ford Company for 47 years, while spending over 60 years in the poultry and cattle business, all while also serving on banking and civic organizations. His favorite pastime was working in his gardens, while taking extra pride in his watermelon fields and counting his cows. His presence at the dealership and at the end of his church pew will be greatly missed, along with his warm hugs, beautiful smile and extremely firm handshakes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Katie Adams; wife of 69 years, Stella Jane Marshall Adams; brothers, Vernon Adams, Dan Adams, and Herbert Adams; sister, Macel Wilhite.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his son, Jackie Louis Adams; daughter, Linda Perot and husband Murphy; grandchildren, Brian Adams and wife Maegan, Chris Adams, and Kevin Perot; great-grandchildren, Kaitlynne, Alana, Alexis, and Haleigh; great-great grandson, Grayson.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Logansport or Cool Springs Cemetery.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020