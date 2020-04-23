|
|
Wayne Morgan Gramling
Following a life very well lived, Wayne Morgan Gramling, 88, passed away Sunday, April 19th from Covid 19. Born in his beloved New York City, the middle of three boys, Wayne was proud of his German and Irish ancestry and researched his family's genealogy extensively in his retirement. He attended Jamaica High School and his first job was that of a paperboy. He was involved in the Boy Scouts, attaining Eagle Scout along with his two brothers, God and Country award and, as a Senior Explorer Scout, Wayne also earned the Ranger Award. He and his brothers also sang in the church choir.
After high school, Wayne completed his Bachelor of Science degree in math and physics through Queen's College in New York City. Within a few months of graduating and starting his working career, he was drafted into the Army due to the Korean conflict. He explored his interest in communications and computers serving as a radioman stateside.
Following his tour of duty, Wayne began what would be a 35 year career with Western Electric. Among other duties, Wayne was part of the SAGE Cadets, a group that worked with our armed forces to develop an air defense system from the 1950s to '80s. His job with Western Electric moved him to Indianapolis where he met the love of his life, Barbara (Brown). The story goes that they were both at a party and Wayne, at 6 feet 5 inches, was stretched out across several cases of beer. He caught Barbara's eye that way, as she couldn't believe he could be that long. They married within a year and would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this July. Western Electric moved the couple between Indianapolis, Pennsylvania, and finally in 1985 to Shreveport, Louisiana. A New Yorker at heart, Wayne practiced his y'all and he and Barbara embraced Shreveport and the South as their new home while also maintaining wonderful friendships with Indianapolis and even Pennsylvania friends.
Wayne enjoyed learning his entire life, working on an MBA, taking computer classes and joining computer clubs, being part of the English Speaking Union, and the Mini Medical School education program at LSU. He was first in line for offers of tours of almost anything as he literally found almost everything interesting. Chances are, he took pictures to record whatever it was.
Wayne enjoyed travel, both here in the States and abroad. If you were one of his children or a good friend, he most likely took you on at least one "mystery trip" to somewhere interesting or special. He would delight in your surprise upon reaching whatever the destination was. He and Barbara did not hesitate to jump in their van and travel cross country to visit their three children and four grandchildren in California, North Carolina, and Indiana. Many family vacations to places all around the country were some of Wayne's fondest memories. He was raised to believe that we should see as much of our country as possible, especially our national parks, and as a result his three children have been to nearly all 50 states.
Wayne and Barbara visited Europe several times, including trips to Wayne's ancestral homes in Germany and Ireland. In his younger days, the family enjoyed camping and sailing Wayne's 16 foot Hobie Cat. The Gramlings had large vegetable gardens in both Indianapolis and Shreveport. Through one of his many social connections, Wayne was able to obtain seeds for some of the hottest habanero peppers around. He loved growing them in his garden and then sharing them with those that loved hot peppers. He concocted a relish made from the peppers and enjoyed watching the sweat bead on the foreheads of those brave enough to try it.
He also enjoyed volunteering his time and talent and involving himself in many groups. In Indianapolis, Wayne was a Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite. He was also a member of the Murat Shrine, attaining 50 year membership status with all three organizations. In Shreveport, Wayne and Barbara have been some of the busiest retired people anyone knows. As a veteran, he thoroughly enjoyed civilian groups supporting Barksdale Air Force Base like the MAC - the Military Affairs Council, and the Eagles. He was also active in the AFCEA - Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association. He and Barbara spent many a Christmas holiday volunteering in the athlete and coach suites for teams participating in the Independence Bowl. He helped organize reunions for his SAGE group, was an important contributor to the Krewe of Centaur float building teams, and in recent years was the parade marshal, riding in the lead vehicle for the parade. He was a regular at Christus Shumpert Athletic Club and could be counted on to bring the coffee in the mornings for the after-work out gab sessions.
You really couldn't miss Wayne. Not only did his height literally raise him above the crowd, but so did his big laugh and the twinkle in his blue eyes. Chances are, he was also wearing a memorable hat of some kind. Smart, well informed, and quick witted, he did not know a stranger and taught his children to always know their waiter's name. He was the first to sit down to a game of Euchre and was a competitive bridge player in his younger days. Always generous, he would not let his children pay for things, saying that he would rather spend their inheritance with them rather than leave it for after he was gone. He could not pass a dog, especially a golden retriever, without saying hello, and likely taking a picture to share with his family. If you had any kind of accent, he wanted to know where you were from and all about your family. He noticed if you were left-handed like him. He prided himself on having just what you needed in his garage or attic and delighted in pulling it out, handing it over, and telling you the history behind it. If you want to honor Wayne, donate a pint of blood, as he did regularly, and raise a beer in his memory. We know he would also be honored by a donation to the Salvation Army or a cause close to your heart.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Mildred and his kid brother Keith Gramling. Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 59 ½ years, Barbara, his adoring children Glenn (Karyn) Gramling, Nancy (Jim) Flink, and Sally (Tony) Roscetti, brother Bruce (Janet) Gramling, and sister in law Carolyn Gramling. His four grandchildren, Morgan, Adam, Christian, and Kathryn feel blessed to have known their grandfather well, feel his love, and enjoy countless memories.
Our family would like to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. Paul Rushing and Dr. Chukuemeka Odita, of the Highland Clinic and Christus Highland Medical Center, as well as to the emergency room and Covid floor nurses, therapists and staff for their compassion and selfless care provided to Wayne. Not all hero's wear capes.
Wayne's family and friends look forward to celebrating his life when our current situation passes, and we can gather together. Wayne always said that he wanted a big party when he passed away. He wanted a celebration of laughter, music, food and drink, and hugs. As soon as we can grant his wishes, we will let friends and family know.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020