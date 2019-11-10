Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Centuries Memorial Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Weldon Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Weldon "Pete" Peters


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Weldon "Pete" Peters Obituary
Weldon "Pete" Peters

Shreveport, LA - Graveside services for Weldon "Pete" Peters, 78, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Centuries Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 5pm - 8pm at the Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Dr. The service will be officiated by Reverend Steve Petty.

Pete was born April 16, 1941 in Zwolle, LA the son of Louie and Thena Johnson Peters and passed away peacefully Saturday, November 9. 2019 at his home in Shreveport.

Pete was a bus driver for the city of Shreveport & over the road truck driver. He graduated from Fair Park High School in 1960 and was a member of the Pinecroft Baptist Church.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Bobby Ray and William Carl Peters.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife Ruth Peters; daughters, Shannon Busby and husband, Lucky and Erin Grable and husband, Mike; step-sons, Alan and Richard Presley; grandchildren, Christy Adkins and husband, Jarrod, Amanda Juneau and husband, Ryan, Dalton Busby and wife, Danielle, Tyler Busby and wife, Demi, Cade, Dusty and Rowdy Martin; great grandchildren, Braedon and Layla Adkins, Adalynn and Ayrin Martin, Jaxton Juneau, Lincoln Garza & Ledger Busby; sister, Arlene Pierce and husband, Paul, an honorary bother and lifelong friend, and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Weldon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Download Now