Weldon "Pete" Peters
Shreveport, LA - Graveside services for Weldon "Pete" Peters, 78, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Centuries Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 5pm - 8pm at the Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Dr. The service will be officiated by Reverend Steve Petty.
Pete was born April 16, 1941 in Zwolle, LA the son of Louie and Thena Johnson Peters and passed away peacefully Saturday, November 9. 2019 at his home in Shreveport.
Pete was a bus driver for the city of Shreveport & over the road truck driver. He graduated from Fair Park High School in 1960 and was a member of the Pinecroft Baptist Church.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Bobby Ray and William Carl Peters.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife Ruth Peters; daughters, Shannon Busby and husband, Lucky and Erin Grable and husband, Mike; step-sons, Alan and Richard Presley; grandchildren, Christy Adkins and husband, Jarrod, Amanda Juneau and husband, Ryan, Dalton Busby and wife, Danielle, Tyler Busby and wife, Demi, Cade, Dusty and Rowdy Martin; great grandchildren, Braedon and Layla Adkins, Adalynn and Ayrin Martin, Jaxton Juneau, Lincoln Garza & Ledger Busby; sister, Arlene Pierce and husband, Paul, an honorary bother and lifelong friend, and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019