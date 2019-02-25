|
Wendall Blair
Gloster - Wendall Lee Blair was born on November 28, 1952 in Dumas, Arkansas to Opal Lee Blair and Aylene Beyard Antley. He passed away on Tuesday February 19, 2019 at MD Anderson in Houston, Texas.
Wendall spent life as a hard worker. He worked for over 30 years at SWEPCO as a Machinist. He loved music, mostly country, rock, and oldies. He enjoyed playing guitar and even taught himself how to read music. He liked to go fishing and gardening at home. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family and friends, and was a dedicated Husband, Father, Grandfather, Son, Brother and Friend.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 45 years, Sheila Denise Hackler Blair; son, James Benjamin Blair; grandchildren, Dakota Blair, Hunter Blair, and Brett Blair; great grandchild, Mason Blair; mother, Aylene Antley; brother, Lonnie Ray Blair and wife Anita; sisters, Pamela Gale Jackson and husband Clyde and Marilyn Sue Blair; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Opal Lee Blair; brother, Charles Waylon Blair; and sister, Sharon Kay Blair Williams.
The family would like to thank The Willis Knighton Cancer Center nurses and staff in Shreveport, Louisiana and the nurses and staff of MD Anderson in Houston, Texas.
A visitation will be at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home in Shreveport, Louisiana on Tuesday February 26, 2019 at 12:00 pm with the funeral service beginning at 2:00 pm. A graveside service will follow in Centuries Memorial Park.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 25, 2019