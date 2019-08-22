|
|
Wendell Edward Hays, Sr.
Shreveport - Wendell Edward Hays, Sr. passed away on Tuesday morning, August 20, 2019 at his residence with his wife, Bonita at his side. He lost his battle with COPD and his sons had been vigilant to be present as much as possible over the years, but especially this last few weeks when his health rapidly declined.
A memorial service will be held at the Elks Lodge at 310 E. Preston, in Shreveport, Louisiana on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2:30 PM, with a visitation and reception following the service.
Wendell was born on September 9, 1941 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois to E. Wendell and Betty Hays. His primary childhood years were spent in Bossier City, where he attended Bossier Elementary and Bossier High Schools, and he enjoyed being a boy scout during those years. He also served in the Coast Guard Reserves. He worked for Selber Bros. Clothing Store as a display artist/decorator and later moved to New Orleans where he did similar work at Maison Blanche for several years. He returned to Shreveport where he began his career in the data processing center at Western Electric for the next 24 years and retired. Wendell always enjoyed playing all kinds of games and working puzzles. He was especially good at anything mathematical. He met his bride-to-be at Single Set through First Methodist Church, where he made other lifelong friends as well. His pride and joy were his four sons. He also enjoyed fishing at Camp Ugly on Toledo Bend for many years. Playing duplicate bridge was his other passion.
Wendell was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Bonita, and his four sons and their families: Wendell E. Hays, Jr. (Buddy) and his wife Kelli and grandsons, Jackson Wendell and Tyler; Stanley M. Hays and his wife Luisa and grandchildren Lauren, Michael, and Martin; Joseph C. Hays and his wife Melanie and grandsons Joel C. Hays, Joshua C. Hays, Benjamin Culbertson, and William Smith; and Peter J Hays and his wife Julie and grandchildren Azure and Adeline. He is also survived by his siblings; Dorothy Moore (and Tommy); Stan W. Hays (and Laura), and Mary Beth Mora. Also, nephews Ronnie Hays, Randy Moore, Doug Moore and Dallas Mora and nieces Wendy Yeagle, DaMara Mora and Ashley Johnson.
His most special place in Shreveport was the Bridge House. He said his car automatically got in the turn lane to head towards the bridge house sometimes when he was not even going there. It was his home away from home and we played several times weekly for the last 30 years, as partners together and also with numerous other bridge partners over the years. Wendell reconnected with some of his Bossier High buddies a few years back and enjoyed going to a monthly brunch with them as well. Unfortunately, his years of smoking cigarettes cut short his ability to enjoy his retirement years and pursue his passions for fishing and tournament bridge.
Wendell enjoyed his pets, but especially 3 of them. His cat, Bandito was rescued from under the bridge house by our nephew Doug. Wendell was heartbroken after Bandito died unexpectedly and would not allow his heart to love another pet until his grandpuppy Pip came along. This little black white Boston Terrier stole his heart and he loved her. She did not leave his side during his last 3 days of life and was beside him when he died. 2 ½ years ago, he let me rescue Mia, who became his faithful companion ever since then. He called her gorgeous and gave her a dog biscuit every morning. She spent some of every day laying on his bed and taking more than her share of his space. He loved taking her along for car rides.
The family would like to thank the Willis Knighton Hospice team. Especially, Dr. Robert Savory; Collette Murray his primary nurse; and his nurses' aide, Cynthia.
And finally, the family must thank Lee, Wendell's sitter. He was definitely a big factor that made it possible for Wendell to remain in his home these past four months or so.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to in Memphis, Tennessee or Robinson Rescue Spay and Neuter in Shreveport, where dogs and cats are neutered at low cost.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 22, 2019