Wendy Sue Smith StinsonShreveport - Wendy Sue Smith Stinson, 66, died suddenly Thursday, June 11, 2020. Wendy was born on April 20, 1954 in Magnolia, Arkansas to Marlene Jean Carlson Smith and Charles William Smith, junior. She graduated from Magnolia High School in 1972 and went on to attend Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia. While there, she married and moved to Shreveport, Louisiana to make her home. Wendy had one beloved son, Jason Smith Stinson.Wendy's first job in Shreveport was as a secretary at Ogilvie Hardware. She took time off after the birth of her son but returned to work at New York Life when he was just four years old. She was a devoted employee and was promoted to the position of Office Manager and retired just this year on April 30 as Office Coordinator after 33 years. She was rightfully proud of her time there and made many lifelong friends.An avid relaxer, no one knew how to put their feet up better than Wendy. She looked forward to retirement if only for the sole purpose of hanging out and watching her flower garden grow. She loved to draw and constantly had little projects going. Never afraid of a good deal, boxes from QVC and Land's End were delivered to her regularly, sometimes daily. These were, more often than not, gifts for her son, on whom she doted. She spent a lot of time watching HGTV and dreaming of improving her home. Wendy loved her pets and was never without a few cats at any given time.Wendy was very close with her parents and three siblings. She relished her standing phone call every Saturday morning with her mother and was excited for the next family gathering almost as soon as she'd left the last one.Her greatest joy was in her relationship with her son. She spent her time as a mother devoted to him and ensuring that he felt always loved and secure. He, in turn, took care of her daily and was committed to being there for her until the very end. Their friendship in adulthood was filled with laughter, care, and compassion, and she is sorely missed.Wendy was predeceased by her father, Charles Smith. Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Marlene Jean Carlson Smith of Magnolia, Arkansas; son, Jason Smith Stinson, his girlfriend Becky Broyles and her son Ollie of Shreveport; brother Robert "Bobby" Smith and wife Bonnie of Prescott, Arkansas; sister, Candy Smith Adams and husband Rusty of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; brother, Steven "Bo" Smith and wife MegAnn of Dover, Arkansas; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, their children, and her countless friends.A visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4-6pm, at Osborn Funeral Home with a private family service to be held at a later date.