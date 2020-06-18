Pastor Wilbur Dawson Sr.
Pastor Wilbur Dawson, Sr.

Shreveport - Celebration of life service for Pastor Wilbur Dawson, Sr., 72, will be 12 noon, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Shadow of the Cross Church, 4140 Greenwood Rd. Interment will follow at Paige Chapel Cemetery. In state 10 to 5 and family hour from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at Shadow of the Cross.

Pastor Wilbur Dawson, Sr. was born April 29, 1948 and went home to be with the Lord on June 12, 2020. He was an impressionable person of grace, with a contagious smile and gentle manner. In addition to being a phenomenal pastor, he was a psalmist and florist extraordinaire. He was a graduate of Walnut Hill High School and Shreveport Bible College.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 47 years, Mattie B. Dawson, sons: Shansel Dawson, Wilbur Dawson, Jr. (Kasha), Byron Dawson ( Tinisha), Keyunta Dawson ( Brandy), grandchildren: Leah, Jayden, Josiah, Shadow of the Cross Church Family and a whole host of relatives and friends.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
