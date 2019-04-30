Wilbur Paul Wilson, Jr.



Shreveport - Wilbur Paul Wilson, Jr. passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, April 28, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana after a brief illness. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, Louisiana. There will be a private family graveside service.



Born in Shreveport, Louisiana on August 12, 1928, Paul lived a charmed childhood in the booming oil field village of Pine Island, Louisiana. Of Paul's many talents, storytelling and dancing were his favorites. He often shared stories about his childhood, saying "I had a circus paint horse named Shorty and a double barrel .410. What more could any young boy ask for?" After graduation from Vivian High School in 1945, Paul immediately went to work for Mid Continent Supply in Kilgore, TX, beginning a lifelong career in sales and management. He served honorably in the Louisiana National Guard for seven years.Paul was also a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Blanchard.



Paul was predeceased by his parents, Mary Emma Wilson and Wilbur Paul Wilson, Sr. He is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-one years, Bennie Lee Wilson; his sons, Allen Lee Cook and wife Carol A. Cook and Stephen Randall Wilson; daughter, Kathy Wilson Rasberry and husband W. C. "Bubba" Rasberry, Jr.; grandchildren, Amy Lawrence and husband Patrick, Dr. Erin Cook Grady and husband Tim, Gabe Cook and wife Christina and W. Clinton Rasberry III; and great-grandchildren, Gracyn Lawrence, Rylan Lawrence, Mary Lakeyn Lawrence, Benjamin Grady and Conner Cook.



Honoring Paul as pallbearers are W. C. "Bubba" Rasberry, Jr., W. Clinton Rasberry III, Jay Basco, Val Chandler, Lynn Chiles, Gary Hart, Dr. John Haynes, JJ Keeth and Mike Robertson.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be made to Boy Scouts of America, Norwela Council, 3508 Beverly Place, Shreveport, LA 71104.



Paul will forever be remembered as a humble servant of his Lord and a beloved parent, friend and especially husband. After all their years together, Bennie still put a twinkle in his eye whenever he saw her. He deeply loved his family and friends, all of whom will miss him. His memory is a blessing to all who knew him because his was truly a life well lived. His family mourns his passing, but rejoices in the Resurrection and the sure and certain knowledge that he awaits them all in heaven. Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019