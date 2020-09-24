1/1
Will Lee Young
Will Lee Young

Mr. Young made his transition to be with the Lord on Friday, September 18, 2020.

He is survived by her wife Brenda Young, his daughter Ta'Sheka Young, three granddaughters, seven siblings, and a host of family and friends.

Open Viewing will be Friday, September 25, 2020 from 1pm-8pm at Precious Memories Mortuary.

The Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church.




Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
