Will Otis Guy



Shreveport, LA - A Mass of Christian Burial for Will "Uncle Otis" Guy, 98, will be held at St. Mary of the Pines at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 with Monsignor Earl Provenza officiating. Visitation with family will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Interment will follow services at Forest Park East Cemetery.



Will was born on October 12, 1920 in Deatsville, AL to James Mahon Guy and Della Pearl Blankenship Guy and passed away on February 15, 2019. He was an Army Veteran of World War II serving in the European Conflict from 1937 until 1944. Will was a past member of Holy Rosary and current member of St. Mary of the Pines. Dad loved God, was a proud American, a true patriot and loved all of his family and friends.



Will was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 49 years, Josephine Marie Guy; son, William Christopher Guy; grandson, Jay Guy; three brothers and four sisters. Left to cherish his memories are his son, Michael Guy (Donna); special nephew, Eugene Guy (Mary); grandchildren, Lisa Guy (Jacob Havard) and Angela Vela (Joel); great-grandchildren, Jaylyn McNeese, Jace Havard, Christopher Vela, Olivia Vela, Alyssa Vela, Miranda Anderson, great-great daughter, Emory Anderson and numerous nieces and nephews.



Family wishes to give special thanks to Dr. Jeffery Bernard, Dr. Scott Boniol, Dr. Robert Massingill, special nursing staff at Christus Shumpert Health in the West Wing and Grace Home staff.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foundation. Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary