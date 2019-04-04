Services
Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport
3701 HOLLYWOOD AVE.
Shreveport, LA 71109-8007
318-631-0203
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Russell Road Church of Christ
1852 Russell Road
Shreveport, LA
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home
3701 Hollywood Ave.
Sheveport, LA
Willa B. Fox Obituary
Willa B. Fox

- - Willa B. Fox, lifelong educator, a phenomenal mother of five generations, sister, friend, aunt, avid gardener and child of God transitioned from this earthly life on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

Family Hour is 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Russell Road Church of Christ, 1852 Russell Road in Shreveport, LA. The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Winnfield Funeral Home, 3701 Hollywood Ave., Sheveport, LA 71109.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 4, 2019
