Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
Willard Scott Jr. Obituary
Willard Scott, Jr.

Keithville - Willard, a retired Heat and Frost Insulator, passed away on August 21st at home in the care of his loving family.

Services to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Centuries Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Claire and Will Scott; his son, Robert Barry Scott; and his grandson, Jason David Scott. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Hyde Scott; and children, Michael (Jill), Eddie (Karen) Scott, and Susan (Paul) Fisher. In addition, his grandchildren, Mary Porterfield, Carrie Roberts, Steven Scott, Daniel Scott, Kristen Millican, Britney Brown, Christy Dukes, Shannon Douglas, Brandon Haynes, Jared Fisher, and Jennifer Loar. He is also survived by a number of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons.

Many thanks to St. Joseph Hospice, Dr. James Jackson, Dr. Kevin Langlois, and for the prayers of family and friends.

You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.centuriesmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 23, 2019
