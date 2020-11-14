William Allen Jr.



William (Bill) Parker Allen Jr. passed away Thursday, 5 November 2020, in New Jersey at the age of 89 after a lengthy illness.



Bill was born May 30, 1931 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Florence Barney Allen and William Parker Allen. He attended C.E. Byrd High School and Centenary College of Louisiana. He lived in Shreveport for over 56 years, before his adventurous soul sent him to Arkansas, Durham, N.C., and finally settling in Garfield, N.J. where he lived for around 28 years.



He had a passion for photography and a love of the ocean. He studied photography under William Mortensen, and while he went on to pursue several business interests, he returned to photography when he moved to Garfield, N.J.



He had many hobbies, but particularly enjoyed scuba diving, racing boats, water skiing, radio-controlled airplanes and cars, and putting together models of ships along with collecting medieval weapons and armor. He was a member of the ArkLaTex Diver's Association and earned his pilot's license around the age of 16, and loved to fly with his mother who was also a pilot.



Bill was a member at the Bread of life Fellowship in Wayne, NJ.



He is predeceased by his parents, and son Parker Allen Turner. Bill is survived by his daughter, Leigh, and granddaughter Amelia.



Special gratitude goes to Sal and Camille of New Jersey for their friendship and support to Bill who mentioned them often, along with many others who he considered great friends and who made his life better by their presence.



He will be buried at Forest Park Cemetery, East Friday 20 November at 1:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Oceanic Preservation Society, a food pantry in Bergen County, New Jersey, or the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana in Shreveport.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store