William Armstead Robinson III
SHREVEPORT - William Armstead Robinson III, 81, born on December 1, 1938, known to many as Bill or Rob, passed away on Wednesday, June 10 at his beloved Myrtle Hill Plantation in Gloster, Louisiana. Preceded in death were his sister, Elizabeth Virginia Robinson; mother and father, Virginia Johnson Robinson and William Armstead Robinson, Jr.
A proud alumnus of C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport, Bill later graduated from Texas A&I in Kingsville, Texas. He then entered the US Army, commissioned as an officer, and served proudly in South Korea until he moved to the west coast eventually living in San Francisco. He worked in various jobs until he met his business partner of many years, Larry Hillblom. Working alongside Larry and Adrian Daisey in 1969, they set up DHL-now a globally recognized megabrand international air express and logistics company. Bill played a crucial role in establishing international air express, an industry that enabled globalization and facilitated today's 24/7 interconnected world. Their efforts made possible the growth of DHL's express network spanning in 220+ countries and territories in little more than 20 years. Hundreds of thousands of people around the world owe their jobs to his pioneering work.
Although Bill lived in 20 different countries and many US cities including Houston, Los Angeles, and Washington DC, he eventually moved back to Shreveport which served as his "home base". During this period, he owned various properties in Bel Air, Rancho Mirage, Felt ID, Sitka, Pensacola, San Miguel de Allende, and La Jolla. When asked what was his favorite place he answered consistently, "The one I'm staying in"! Bill loved to travel and could never stay in one place very long. You could always sense when he was antsy and needed to be on a plane going somewhere whether it was Berlin, Bermuda or one of his houses.
Bill was a true autodidact and his love of reading hours of history is unmatched. He had great intellect and loved telling you about anything or anyone from Hannibal to Marcus Aurelius, Nelson to Napoleon, Hitler to Churchill or every battle ever fought. He kept his bible by his bed at all times and would quote certain verses depending on the circumstance. When his friends arrived for a visit, he enjoyed sharing his journeys and homes and entering "Bill's World" was always an interesting treat. Bill had amazing magnetism and could hold meaningful conversations whether it was with a President of the United States, a Mega company CEO, an NFL owner or the guy cutting the grass.
In life, his true love was animals; animals of every kind whether it was lions, alligators, raccoons, or snakes. He traveled to Africa several times just to spend time watching them. His heart and world revolved around his dogs and horses. His dogs always traveled with him to whichever property he was destined. The sight of 8 full grown Rhodesian Ridgebacks, which he brought back from Africa as puppies, aboard an airplane, was uniquely quizzical. There are countless fascinating stories of Bill with his animals; far too many to mention.
Bill's generosity could not be surpassed, as is evident in the legacy he leaves behind with contributions to his home town community: Robinson Rescue, Robinson Film Center, Chimp Haven, as well as a multitude of other charities worldwide.
True to his roots, Bill sold all of properties and eventually retired full time to Louisiana bringing with him his wit and sarcasm, stirring up mischief, and wearing his "trouble maker" badge with honor. Although a private person, Bill leaves behind a multiple of friends too numerous to mention and a support staff that took care of him with unquestioned commitment, compassion and love.
A special thanks goes to Doctors Mike Haynie and Keith Christie for the support and friendship they exhibited during the past few months.
Bill was laid to rest in a private ceremony at Forest Park Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the aforementioned charities, or to a charity of your choice.
We love you Bill; you will be greatly missed.
SHREVEPORT - William Armstead Robinson III, 81, born on December 1, 1938, known to many as Bill or Rob, passed away on Wednesday, June 10 at his beloved Myrtle Hill Plantation in Gloster, Louisiana. Preceded in death were his sister, Elizabeth Virginia Robinson; mother and father, Virginia Johnson Robinson and William Armstead Robinson, Jr.
A proud alumnus of C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport, Bill later graduated from Texas A&I in Kingsville, Texas. He then entered the US Army, commissioned as an officer, and served proudly in South Korea until he moved to the west coast eventually living in San Francisco. He worked in various jobs until he met his business partner of many years, Larry Hillblom. Working alongside Larry and Adrian Daisey in 1969, they set up DHL-now a globally recognized megabrand international air express and logistics company. Bill played a crucial role in establishing international air express, an industry that enabled globalization and facilitated today's 24/7 interconnected world. Their efforts made possible the growth of DHL's express network spanning in 220+ countries and territories in little more than 20 years. Hundreds of thousands of people around the world owe their jobs to his pioneering work.
Although Bill lived in 20 different countries and many US cities including Houston, Los Angeles, and Washington DC, he eventually moved back to Shreveport which served as his "home base". During this period, he owned various properties in Bel Air, Rancho Mirage, Felt ID, Sitka, Pensacola, San Miguel de Allende, and La Jolla. When asked what was his favorite place he answered consistently, "The one I'm staying in"! Bill loved to travel and could never stay in one place very long. You could always sense when he was antsy and needed to be on a plane going somewhere whether it was Berlin, Bermuda or one of his houses.
Bill was a true autodidact and his love of reading hours of history is unmatched. He had great intellect and loved telling you about anything or anyone from Hannibal to Marcus Aurelius, Nelson to Napoleon, Hitler to Churchill or every battle ever fought. He kept his bible by his bed at all times and would quote certain verses depending on the circumstance. When his friends arrived for a visit, he enjoyed sharing his journeys and homes and entering "Bill's World" was always an interesting treat. Bill had amazing magnetism and could hold meaningful conversations whether it was with a President of the United States, a Mega company CEO, an NFL owner or the guy cutting the grass.
In life, his true love was animals; animals of every kind whether it was lions, alligators, raccoons, or snakes. He traveled to Africa several times just to spend time watching them. His heart and world revolved around his dogs and horses. His dogs always traveled with him to whichever property he was destined. The sight of 8 full grown Rhodesian Ridgebacks, which he brought back from Africa as puppies, aboard an airplane, was uniquely quizzical. There are countless fascinating stories of Bill with his animals; far too many to mention.
Bill's generosity could not be surpassed, as is evident in the legacy he leaves behind with contributions to his home town community: Robinson Rescue, Robinson Film Center, Chimp Haven, as well as a multitude of other charities worldwide.
True to his roots, Bill sold all of properties and eventually retired full time to Louisiana bringing with him his wit and sarcasm, stirring up mischief, and wearing his "trouble maker" badge with honor. Although a private person, Bill leaves behind a multiple of friends too numerous to mention and a support staff that took care of him with unquestioned commitment, compassion and love.
A special thanks goes to Doctors Mike Haynie and Keith Christie for the support and friendship they exhibited during the past few months.
Bill was laid to rest in a private ceremony at Forest Park Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the aforementioned charities, or to a charity of your choice.
We love you Bill; you will be greatly missed.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.