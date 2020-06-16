William "Dan" BarrShreveport - William Daniel Victor Barr passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 13, 2020. A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Forest Park Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana, conducted by Dr. Greg Davis, Sr. Pastor of Broadmoor United Methodist Church. Friends and family are invited to attend.Dan was born in Shreveport, LA on December 31, 1931 to David Franklyn Barr and Lillie Annette Jones Barr who predeceased him. He was a graduate of C.E. Byrd High School and was a star fullback scoring two touchdowns in the 1949 state championship game. Dan attended Rice University on a football scholarship and was a member of the U.S. Naval reserves.Upon returning to Shreveport, Dan entered the construction industry and worked as a project manager for 50 plus years. It was during this time he met and married the love of his life, Jacqualine Loraine Bomar. Dan and Jackie were married for 64 years, and both were predeceased by their daughter, Victoria Fox. He is survived by his son, Bruce Barr and Daughter-In-Law, Dawn, along with grandchildren, Madison Barr, Madeline Barr, Brittany Fox, and Ashley Nicole Fox; great-granddaughter, Angelita Fox; Brother-In-Law, Dr. Fred Willis and Sister-In-Law, Mary Beth Willis; and four legged companion, Sophie.Dan was a member of Broadmoor United Methodist Church and attended Bible study in the "Upper Room" class where he and Jackie enjoyed lifetime friendships with classmates. He was also a lifetime member of the Elks Club Lodge #122. Dan was a "social engineer" always creating a gathering of friends and family at Lake Bistineau on the "JackieB" houseboat that he and friends built. He would smoke the best meats for everyone to enjoy and in his final hours he was still inviting his caretakers to come down to the lake for a ride on the houseboat. He did not have to say it, but you knew he loved you by his giving and selfless actions. He was a loyal man of honor and integrity, practiced the best work ethic, and lived a productive and abundant life. We are grateful for the time we shared with him and the life lessons learned from him. God will surely have a seat for "Poppa" on the 50-yard line in the sky to watch his beloved Dallas Cowboys, LSU Tigers, and Byrd Yellow Jackets.The family expresses their sincere appreciation for the care of Dr. Roan Flenniken and Dr. John Carmody along with caregiver, April Doyle for their many years of service.Serving Dan as honorary pallbearers are Madison Barr, Dr. Fred Willis, Dr. Spence Willis, Scott Willis, Chris Willis, and Cain BradyIn lieu of flowers the family requests that donations may be made to Broadmoor United Methodist Church,3715 Youree Dr., Shreveport, LA 71105 or the charity of donor's choice.