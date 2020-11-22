1/1
William "Bill" Bradford Iii
William "Bill" Bradford, III

Shreveport - William "Bill" Bradford, III was born on April 8, 1939, in Meridian Mississippi, the son of William E. Jr. and Anne Webber Bradford. He passed away on November 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospice Carpenter House after a long illness. Bill grew up in Shreveport, where he graduated from Byrd High School and later graduated from LSU with a degree in marketing in 1962. Bill enjoyed a long career with IB M retiring in 1993. After retirement he spent his time working with the Nike Tour, volunteering with VOA meals program and working with JDRF charity golf tournament. During this time, he also learned to garden and discovered his green thumb. Each summer he delighted in sharing his tomatoes and vegetables with friends.

Bill was a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church and past president and board member of East Ridge Country Club. He loved golf, hunting, LSU football, and animals, especially his best friend Biskit. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and sister Helen Bradford Trisler. He will be forever loved and missed by his wife of 35 years, Linda Loper Bradford. Though Bill and Linda had no children, he had many happy times with his "adopted grandchildren", godson Carter, Sydney, Emily, Anna, Rebecca, and "Miss Grace."

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Ave. Officiating will be Dr. Tom Harrison of Broadmoor Baptist Church. Special thanks go out to all the wonderful staff and caregivers at St. Joseph Hospice. Memorials may be made to Broadmoor Baptist Church, 4107 Youree Dr. Shreveport, LA 71105 or Volunteers of America, 360 Jordan St. Shreveport, LA 71101.






Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
