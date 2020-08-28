1/1
William Bryan "Bob" Burns
William Bryan "Bob" Burns

Oct 14, 1921 - Aug 4, 2020

Very much loved and deeply missed.

Bryan "W.B." Burns went home to be with the Lord and join his wile and son on August 4, 2020. He passed peacefully of natural causes just shy of his 99th birthday.

Mr. Burns served in WWII as a flight instructor and Lieutenant in the U.S.Navy from 1943 - 1946.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Tommie Burns (Jan 25, 1925 - Nov 2015) and son William Todd Burns (Jan 13, 1944 - May 17, 2018). Bryan and Tommie were united in marriage on March 4, 1943.

Bryan is survived by his children and their spouses James "Rusty" Burns (Bonnie), Susan Burns Blair (Keith) , grandchildren Crystal, Danielle, Amanda, Cole and his grandchildren Brooklyn and Maddox.

Memorial services will be held at the NW Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, LA on Sept 4, 2020 at 2:00pm.

"For whither thou goest I will go, and where thou lodgest, I will lodge, thy people shall be my people and thy God my God" Ruth 1:16 (inscribed inside their wedding rings)




Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2020.
