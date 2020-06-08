William Charles "Charlie" Park



Springhill - Charlie, as he was known by everyone, was born October 2, 1944 and went to be with his savior on June 7, 2020 after a courageous fight with cancer. Traditional funeral services will not be held, but a celebration of his remarkable life will be conducted at a future date. All friends, family and loved ones will be notified when the date of that service has been determined. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents I.L. and Rachel Park, a son, Seth Wilson, and a brother Herb Park, all from Springhill. His survivors are: wife Dee Park of Springhill, son Josh Park Murray (and wife Crystal and sons Hudson and Griffin) of Leander Texas, brother Lon Park (and his wife Carol), of Springhill and sister-in-law, Nedra Park also of Springhill. There are numerous loving nieces and nephews. Charlie grew up in Springhill. After high school he earned a B.A. in Humanities from Centenary College in Shreveport, LA, where he also sang for four years with the world-renowned Centenary College Choir. He also earned a Master of Arts in speech and journalism from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, LA. His professional career spanned more than 46 years during which he spent time in television broadcasting, acting and directing in live theater, sales and marketing, and spending most of his career directing the activities of non-profit organizations. The last fifteen years of his working career were spent directing the activities of the Habitat for Humanity affiliate in Webster Parish — half of that time under the name of the Fuller Center for Housing of Webster Parish. In tribute of his work with the Fuller Center a home was constructed in his honor and dedicated to him. The "Charlie Park House" is located on Oak Street in Springhill. Charlie's personal life was rich with service opportunities. He was a long-time member of Springhill United Methodist Church where he served on various boards and committees, taught children's Sunday school classes and was most loved and appreciated as a singer in the SUMC choir. He served on countless retreat weekends with the Cross Bayou Emmaus Community based in Shreveport and served as the lay director of Walk #1 for the brand new Emmaus Community of Northeast Louisiana. His favorite scripture was Matthew 6:33 and those words guided his life. Retiring in 2013, he and Dee were able to enjoy travel throughout the United States. They celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary by being in the 49th and 50th states they visited together. Memorials may be sent to Springhill United Methodist Church or the Fuller Center for Housing of Webster Parish.









