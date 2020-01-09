|
William E. Ponder
Shreveport - William Edward Ponder passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on June 2, 1928 in Monroe, Louisiana to Clara L. Ponder and Charles M. Ponder, Sr.
After graduation from Ouachita Senior High School in 1945, he served in the United States Navy from 1946 - 1948 and was stationed on the U.S.S. Constitution in Boston, Massachusetts. After his discharge from the navy, he attended Louisiana Tech University and was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting in 1952.
Following graduation, he worked in Dallas, Texas for Mobil Oil Corporation before returning to Shreveport, where he and his business partner of many years, Don M. Stothart, began a floral design business well-known in the Shreveport area as "Don & Bill's." The business flourished from the mid-1960's until the early 1990's.
Attendance of Ouachita Senior High School reunions was of great enjoyment to him throughout his life and he was most grateful to his lifelong friend, Julia Sers, for organizing these events.
He was predeceased in death by his elder brother, Charles M. Ponder, Jr. He is survived by his brother, Jack L. Ponder of Shreveport, Louisiana, by his nieces, Becky Ponder Burt of Shreveport and Kim Ponder Owens of Cary, North Carolina, and one nephew, Charles M. Ponder, III of New Orleans, Louisiana. He is also survived by his great-nephews, Matthew B. Burt of Shreveport and Charles M. Ponder, IV of Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Kilpatrick Funeral Homes of Ruston is in charge of arrangements and a Memorial Service will be scheduled in the future.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020