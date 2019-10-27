|
|
William Edward Jacobs, Jr.
Shreveport, LA - - Funeral services for Mr. William Edward Jacobs, Jr. will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Rose-Neath South Side Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Burial will be private.
This is written in tribute to a very special man.
Ed was born February 8, 1928 to W.E. Jacobs, Sr. and Leda Hunter Jacobs at Tri-State Hospital in Shreveport, LA. He attended Claiborne Elementary and Fair Park High School.
Ed left school at 16 years of age and joined the U.S. Navy. After initial training, he was assigned to the Underwater Demolition Team. He served in this unit for one year. After sustaining ear drum damage, he was sent to gunnery school and became a gunner on a torpedo bomber for the next one and a half years. He was stationed on the Shangri-La and participated in battles all over the Pacific Ocean. One notable battle was in the Coral Sea. The U.S. Navy was able to keep the Japanese from entering Australia. He said after that sailors were not allowed to pay for anything in Australia as a result.
Ed's father died while he was serving overseas, and it took three months for him to be notified. He was able to go home on a short leave.
After returning home from the war he was employed as a mechanic for Morris Buick. It was there he met Joyce Harper and it was love at first sight. The couple was married a short time later. That marriage lasted 57 years until her death in June 2006. Their only daughter, Debra was born in 1953 and was the light of his life. Sadly, she passed away in 2014 at the age of 60.
Ed attended Centenary College of Louisiana and received his G.E.D. He attended many workshops to further his mechanical ability. Ed retired from McLean trucking as a master mechanic and shortly after went to work for Nelson Oil working on compressors.
Ed was a member of the Fair Park Lodge, Lakeview United Methodist Church and the American Legion Post 14.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife and daughter, parents, and six siblings. He is survived by his niece, Eunice Baker of Odessa, TX; his friend of 68 years and sweetheart of 12 years, Babs Colvin; and many friends including Carl and Heather Cash and their children.
Thank you to the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home Regional Hospice, especially their chaplains, nurses and CNA's for their great care.
After the clouds- the sunshine,
After the winter- the spring,
After the shower- the rainbow,
For life is a changeable thing,
After the night- the morning
Bidding all darkness cease,
After life's cares and sorrows,
The comfort and sweetness of peace.
-Helen Steiner Rice
He was very unselfish and kind to all. Rest in Peace.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019