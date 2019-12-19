|
|
William "Bill" F. Farmer, Jr.
Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for William "Bill" F. Farmer, Jr. will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Woodbridge Baptist Church, 850 E. Bert Kouns, Shreveport, Louisiana at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Officiating the service will be Pastor Chuck McInturf. Burial will follow at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019