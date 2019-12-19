Resources
More Obituaries for William Farmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. "Bill" Farmer Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William F. "Bill" Farmer Jr. Obituary
William "Bill" F. Farmer, Jr.

Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for William "Bill" F. Farmer, Jr. will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Woodbridge Baptist Church, 850 E. Bert Kouns, Shreveport, Louisiana at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Officiating the service will be Pastor Chuck McInturf. Burial will follow at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent.

For full obituary details visit www.rose-neath.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -