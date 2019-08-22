Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Park West Cemetery
William Franklin Martin Obituary
William Franklin Martin

Stonewall, LA - Born on June 12, 1932 to Coleman Franklin Martin and Anna-Mary Martin in Anderson, SC. He lived and worked in the textile industry until 1951. He then joined the Air Force and retired in 1974.

He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and five sisters. He is survived by his sister, Linda Anne. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 44 years, Lucille Marilyn Martin, and preceded in death by his mother-in-law. He is also survived by two sons and one daughter, Brett, Lou, and Linn; three stepsons, Michael Cochran and wife Tamra, Ron Cochran and wife Joyce, and Kirby Cochran and wife Hilda; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He went to be with the Lord on August 20, 2019. A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 23,2019 at Forest Park West Cemetery with Brother David Radford officiating. Visitation will be held at Rose-Neath Southside from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 22, 2019
