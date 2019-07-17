Services Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport 1815 Marshall Street Shreveport , LA 71101 (318) 222-0348 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport 1815 Marshall Street Shreveport , LA 71101 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church Resources More Obituaries for William Loftin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Gary Loftin

1953 - 2019
William Gary Loftin



Shreveport - William Gary Loftin passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born on May 18, 1953 to James William Loftin and Gloria Moreland Snow.



Gary was a lifelong resident of Shreveport and graduated from Woodlawn High School and Louisiana State University Shreveport. He married Marianne in 1973 and together they had three beautiful daughters. Gary found his career as a Deputy Clerk at the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court's Office in 1975. He became Chief Deputy in 1987 and was elected Clerk of Court by the voters of Caddo Parish in 2000. He served unopposed in that position until 2016 when he retired.



During his 41 year career at the Clerk's Office, Gary's primary focus was service accommodation to the lawyers and customers of the office which resulted in an exceptional working relationship between the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court and the local Bar Association. He was honored by the Bar Association in 2017 as a recipient of the Liberty Bell Award for his dedication and service. During his terms as Clerk of Court, Gary served as President of the Louisiana Clerk's of Court Association, President of the Retirement Board, Chairman of the Supplemental Board and he hosted the 2006 Clerk's State Convention in Shreveport. He also served as a member of the Board of Election Supervisors and the Jury Commission for Caddo Parish.



Enjoying service to his community, Gary was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and served on the School Board and Parish Pastoral Council. However, his heart of service was at Holy Angels Residential Facility where he served on the Board for many years and as President from 2011-2016. He also served as an Executive Board member, Spiritual Care Committee member, Family Chairman of the Capital Campaign and a member of the Chapel Building Committee. Through the years, he became affectionately known as "The Daddy of Holy Angels" by the residents and staff, a title that was very dear to his heart.



Gary enjoyed his life of retirement with his wife and daughters and their families. He loved taking them to his "Happy Place" on Lake Bistineau and to Arkansas where they enjoyed boating, fishing and water activities with extended family and friends. Loving with his whole heart, Gary valued his family and friends immensely. He was full of fun and compassion and his joyfulness for life overflowed. He was steadfast in his beliefs and loved his wife and daughters unconditionally. If success is measured by the way you live your life and the positive impact you have on others, then he was an extremely successful man. What a beautiful difference one single life has made.



Gary was preceded in death by his daughter, Holly Michelle Loftin; his father, James William Loftin and his brother, Charles Ray Loftin. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marianne Dean Loftin and their children; Amie Elizabeth Leckie and husband, Kyle and Annie Cecile Rodgers and husband, JR; grandchildren, Ella Claire, Graham, Brooks and Railey; mother, Gloria Moreland Snow; step mother, Jean Loftin; brother, John Loftin and wife, Gina and sisters, Kathy Anderson and husband, Rick and Patty Curtis.



Honoring Gary as pallbearers will be Tony Calantone, Cliff Dressel, Ron Looney, Ben Politz, Phil Semon, Greg Shyne and Mike Spence. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the Sisters of Our Lady of Sorrows.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street in Shreveport with a vigil service to follow. Fr. Matthew Long and Fr. Charles Glorioso will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Forest Park Cemetery.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Michael Broadwell, Dr. Anil Veluvolu and the Willis-Knighton Cancer Center, St. Joseph Hospice and to all of those who supported us in thoughts and prayers. For friends wishing to make a memorial please consider Holy Angels, 10450 Ellerbe Road, Shreveport, LA 71106, www.laholyangels.org or to a cause dedicated to God's good and loving purpose. Published in Shreveport Times from July 17 to July 19, 2019