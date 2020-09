William H. DavisBossier - William Howell Davis was born in Luverne, Alabama April 30, 1933 and passed away in Shreveport, LA on September 26, 2020.Services to celebrate his life will begin with a Visitation at 10:00 am, followed by a Funeral at 11:00 am, Joseph Guo, presiding. Each will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, within the Chapel, of Hill Crest in Haughton, LA.For full version of obituary, please visit: www.HillCrestMemorialFH.com