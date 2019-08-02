|
William "Bill" Harrison, Jr.
Shreveport, Louisiana - A memorial service for William "Bill" Walter Harrison, Jr., will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Southside Chapel. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park Cemetery in Haughton. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Southside Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Jimmy Clark of Sycamore Life Ministries Church.
Bill was born on October 31, 1931, in Curryville, Missouri, to William Walter Harrison and Pauline Cullers Harrison. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Preceding him in death were his loving wife of 47 years, Ethel Marie Antee Harrison, his parents, and his sister, Evelyn Harrison Knight.
Bill honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean war where he earned numerous awards for his service and was awarded a Purple Heart after being wounded in action. After his military service, he spent 35 years with Complete Auto Transit, retiring in 1989. He enjoyed his retirement by traveling and working as a facilities technician for several local businesses.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Karen FitzGerald and husband Chris, Courtney Miles and husband Jeff, Janice Heare and husband Cris, Betty Cline, Brenda Miller and husband Jeff, Cheryl Palmer and husband Lance, Colleen Kerbow, Carolyn Sue Cline and husband Robert, and his sons, John Little and wife Barbara, and William Walter Harrison III. He is also survived by his brother, Hubert Wesley Harrison and wife Doris, seventeen grandchildren, and twenty-three great-grandchildren.
Bill was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose where he held numerous local and state leadership positions and received his Pilgrim Degree. He was a proud member of the 26th 5th Regimental Combat Team (RCT) Association. He and Ethel were members of the Sycamore Life Ministries Church and enjoyed traveling, camping, time with family, and most of all loved making people smile.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas Weaver, Brian Dowling, Michael Casares, Timothy Harrison, Brandon Cline, and Austin Weaver. Honorary pallbearer will be Ottis Farrell.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, Heritage Manor South, and Lifepath Hospice for their care and compassion during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in his honor to the () Charity, The Mooseheart Foundation, or a .
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 2, 2019