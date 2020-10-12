1/1
William I. Font
William I. Font

Shreveport - Major William I. Font (Bill) (Retired, U. S. A. F.), of Shreveport, Louisiana passed away at the age of 86, on Thursday, October 8, 2020, surrounded by his family. A private graveside service will be held at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.

Bill was born December 10, 1933 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The only child of J. W. and Louyse B. Font, the family soon thereafter moved to New Orleans, Louisiana. He graduated High School from Isidore Newman School in New Orleans and attended Tulane University where he played drums in the Tulane University Band.

Upon completing two years at Tulane, Bill decided in 1953 to join the U. S. Air Force. He enlisted at James Connally AFB, Waco, Texas where he studied to become a Navigator and earned his commission as a second Lieutenant. In 1954 he was accepted into the Aviation Cadet program and was assigned to Lake Charles, AFB where he began Pilot training and earned his wings. While stationed in Lake Charles, he met a Registered Nurse by the name of Susan who would become his wife of 59 years and the true love of his life. Together, they enjoyed and endured many different assignments, including his two tours to Vietnam. Throughout his career Bill flew several different types of aircraft, his favorite being the KC-135 Stratotanker, an aerial refueling aircraft, where he obtained status as both an Aircraft Commander and an Instructor Pilot. Following his retirement from the Air Force in 1976, Bill attended LSU-S and obtained his college degree. Shortly thereafter He began a second career as a Petroleum Landman that spanned 17 years.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, wife Susan and his infant son Jeffrey. He is survived by his son William Christopher Font and wife Debbie of Benton, Louisiana; son David Bryan Font and wife Linda of St. Petersburg, Florida; daughter Susan Font Nieves and husband Hector of Fort Worth, Texas; daughter Jennifer Font David, DVM and husband Blair of West Monroe, Louisiana. Nine grandchildren, Christopher Font and wife Ashley, Sarah Font, David Font, Jr., Matthew Nieves and wife Rebecca, William David, Rachel David, Jeffrey Nieves, Scott David, and Ryane Nieves. One great granddaughter, Amelia Louise Font.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff and personnel of Montclair Park Assisted Living, Willis Knighton Pierremont, and The Carpenter House.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of donor's choice.






Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
318-865-8426
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
