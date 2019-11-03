|
William J. Lester
W.J. Lester of Stonewall, LA was born on Nov 9, 1927 - and Born Again 4 pm, Oct 4, 2019! He passed away Nov 1, a week shy of his 92nd birthday.
Mr. Lester was born in Woodson, AR to William and Georgia Lester. He attended school in Sweet Home, AR, then began working as a lineman with Western Union Telegraph Comp. for several years prior to entering the Army in 1951, during the Korean War. After discharge from the military in 1953, he was sent to Baton Rouge, LA to train as a technician. This is where he met Margaret Nell Prather, also employed there. After a brief courtship, they married and moved to Shreveport, LA when promoted to District Manager of the Ark-la-Tex, continuing a career of 31 years.
W.J. enjoyed quail hunting, training bird dogs, running them in field trials, to which he earned many trophies. He spent several years as a hunting guide for Winston and Ricky Linam in South Texas. He loved going to his grandsons' football and baseball games, which he attended faithfully over 20 yrs. He was also extremely proud of all their academic and career accomplishments.
W.J. will be remembered by his "delicate" way of "telling it like it is". He always had a good story about hunting or his days riding the railcars as a lineman.
W.J. is survived by his wife of 66 ½ years, Nell Lester; sister, Ethel Starrett; daughter, Cynthia Self-Mackinnon and husband Daryl; grandsons, Scott Self and wife, Aryn, and Todd Self and wife Crystal; granddaughter Kasey Myers and husband Randall; eight great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Lester, Alex and Georgia Hambrick; brother, Darvin Lester; sister Betty O'Hara.
Mr. Lester will be celebrated and remembered Mon, Nov 4, 2019 with visitation at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, LA from 12-2 pm, following with funeral service at 2 pm. Interment will be in Centuries Memorial Garden.
Pallbearers - Scott Self, Todd Self, Tyler Self, Dewey Johnson, Ken Johnson, Jim Lansdale
Honorary Pallbearers - Daryl MacKinnon, Bill McDonald, Bud Swayze, Rodney Arbuckle
The family would like to extend special thanks to Aime Hospice Care for their attentiveness, compassion and care the last two weeks.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019