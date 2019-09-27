|
|
William John "Billy" Franklin
Grand Cane, LA - A celebration of the life of William John "Billy" Franklin, 87, will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, September 28 at Grand Cane Baptist Church in Grand Cane, LA with Reverend Mike Scott and Reverend David Permenter officiating. Burial will follow at the Grand Cane Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Rose Neath Funeral Home in Mansfield from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday, September 27. Pallbearers will be Roy Burr, Jeff Cole, Leo Deslatte, Ken Dillard, Terry Hammett, Ronnie Kaiser, Robert Waites, and Danny Wells. Honorary pallbearers will be Earl Girlinghouse, Todd Kennedy, and Matt May.
Billy was born December 16, 1931 in Grand Cane, LA and passed away on September 24, 2019 at his home in Grand Cane, following a brief illness. He was a fixture of the Grand Cane community in retirement and was well-known and loved by a multitude of friends and family.
A graduate of Louisiana Tech University and LSU, Billy's work experiences spanned from county extension agent to agricultural marketing director, sales manager to product development agronomist for Louisiana Seed Company, Funk Seeds International, and Alexandria Seed Company. He also served his country in the United States Army from 1955-1957. However, his truest calling was that of a cattle and timber farmer. He was at his happiest watching over his herd, walking his forests, and giving of himself to his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Arvil Franklin and Corrie Lee Abington; his wife of 49 years, Sue Lynne Cole Franklin; and one daughter, Katherine Sue Franklin. He is survived by his wife of 14 years Ottie Mercer Franklin; two sons: John Bernard Franklin and his wife Jann and William Cole Franklin and his wife Lottie, all of Grand Cane; and three grandchildren: Andrew Cole Franklin of Jackson Mississippi, John Paul Franklin of Austin, Texas, and Sarah Lynne Franklin of Grand Cane. He is also survived by the scores of others that he accepted, mentored, taught, and loved throughout his life. He made everyone feel special and gave himself fully to all he encountered.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Grand Cane Baptist Church at P.O. Box 264, Grand Cane, LA 71032 or to the Grand Cane Cemetery Association at P.O. Box 472, Grand Cane, LA 71032.
Published in Shreveport Times from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019