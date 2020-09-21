William John MarakShreveport, LA - William "Bill" John Marak, of Shreveport, LA, passed suddenly on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Bill was born in Shreveport on July 25, 1951, to parents Henry Martin and Helen Marie Berberich Marak. He is survived by his siblings, Henry Martin Marak, Jr. (Betty), Linda Clare Marak Scott, Robert Joseph Marak (Martha), Donna Joan Marak Riess (Michael); brother-in-law, James Allen Hightower; aunt, Joanie Clark (Donald); numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved all of them very much, Leigh Lewis, J.D. Scott, John and Joan Hightower, Robert and Christopher Riess, Matthew and Madeline Marak, and Martin, Katherine and Nathan Marak; grandnephews and grandnieces, Henry, Andrew and Isabelle Lewis, Emma and Addison Scott, Eyrin Hightower and Natwarin Ubonrat, and Henry Marak and great-grandnephew, John Lewis. Bill also had a special fondness for his dog, Juan Pedro.Bill was a graduate of St. John Berchmans Catholic School, Jesuit High School, Louisiana State University in Shreveport, Bossier Parish Community College and held a master's degree from Loyola University New Orleans. Bill worked many years in the family real estate business.Bill brought a smile to everyone who met him. Bill loved everyone and everyone loved Bill. He had a fantastic, dry sense of humor. Bill enjoyed reading, collecting books, writing poetry and creating his "One Act Plays." He was a very humble, generous, spiritual and religious man who was always willing to give a helping hand. Bill was a volunteer in various local civic groups, including Sci-Port Discovery Center, Literacy Volunteers at Centenary College of Louisiana, and Gas Light Players. Bill was a member of the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans and the Church for the Highlands. Bill served on several church boards and was very active in the local Society of St. Vincent de Paul.Mr. Marak was preceded in his death by his parents, Henry and Helen Marak, sister, Kathleen Adele Marak Hightower and brother-in-law, John Daniel Scott III.Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 23, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 24, at 1:15 p.m., at the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans, 939 Jordan Street, Shreveport. Officiating the service will be Father Duane C. Trombetta. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery East on St. Vincent Avenue.Honoring Bill as pallbearers will be J.D. Scott, Bobby Lewis, Henry Lewis, Andrew Lewis, Gary Vinson and Anthony Claville.The family would like to thank Gary Vinson and Anthony Claville for their friendship and caretaking of Bill during the past several years.The family suggests memorials may be made to the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans, 939 Jordan Street, Shreveport, LA 71101 and Church for the Highlands, 520 Olive Street, Shreveport, LA 71104 or Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Cathedral Conference, 939 Jordan Street, Shreveport, LA 71101.