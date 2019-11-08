|
|
William (Bill) Joseph Kihneman, Sr.
William (Bill) Joseph Kihneman, Sr., 93, of Gulfport passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, Mississippi. He was born January 8, 1926 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Bill attended Fairpark High School and Centenary College of Louisiana.
He served in Patton's Third Army 65th Infantry Division (France-Germany-Austria) and the German Army of Occupation during WWII where he obtained the Bronze Star and three Battle Stars. He was also a member of the 1968 Electoral College, 60-year Bar Association Member, 70-year Charter Member of the Fairpark Masonic Lodge and served as King of the Carnival for New Orleans Newcomers Club and Charter Member.
Bill worked as an Oil and Gas Attorney and Landman for the Gulf Oil Company, Beau Coup Oil and Gas, and Delta Development Oil and Gas. He enjoyed camping, LSU Football and Travel.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Philip F. Kihneman and Gladys Colvin Kihneman; his wife, Betty S. Kihneman; his siblings, Philip, James and Glenn.
He is survived by his former wife, Linda Reynolds; his children, William J. Kihneman, Jr. (Donna) and Brian E. Kihneman; his grandchildren, Christopher M. Kihneman and Victoria K. Loll; and his great grandchildren, Jonathan Kihneman, Addelynn Loll and Dawson Loll.
The family would like to thank the Armed Forces Retirement Home and Gulfport Memorial Hospital and staff.
Services will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street Chapel in Gulfport, Mississippi, where friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Forest Park Cemetery, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 1:00 P.M.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019