In Loving Memory of
William L. Holmes
In loving memory of our husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, William L. Holmes. William was called "Son or Sonny" by many of his family and friends. He was a Louisiana native born June 24, 1923, the youngest of 13 children. He was preceded in death by his father William L. Holmes, his mother Emma Holmes and all of his siblings. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Patsy Y. Holmes and numerous children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was a child of the great depression and a World War II veteran, a member of what many have referred to as 'The greatest generation'. He served with the 352nd Bomb Group, 8th Army Air Force in Europe as a B-17 tail gunner. On June 19, 1944, his aircraft "Dog Breath" was severely damaged by anti- aircraft fire on a mission to attack German air bases near Bordeaux, France. The aircraft crash landed near Zaragosa, Spain. Miraculously, none of the crew were injured and all were held captive. The crew was smuggled out of Spain a few weeks later and returned to England to fly more missions. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his action in combat, having flown 33 missions, three more than was required at the time.
He served with the Air Force Reserve during the Korean conflict as a flight engineer on a C47.
After World War II he worked many years for both Texas Pacific and Missouri Pacific Railroads. He bought property in Bienville Parish, LA and reared his children there. Having spent his younger years on a farm he loved animals and the land. He plowed with a horse named Pat and grew some wonderful crops.
He passed away on July 7, 2018 at the age of 95. We will always miss him.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 7, 2019