William Lowell Hashieder, IIIShreveport, LA - Graveside services for William Lowell Hashieder, III will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Park West Cemetery, 4000 Meriwether Rd., Shreveport Louisiana. A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Dr., Shreveport, Louisiana.Will was born on October 18, 1985 to William Lowell Hashieder, Jr. and Susan Cheryl Barber passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.Will is preceded in death by his father, William Hashieder, Jr. and grandmother, Patsy Hashieder. He is survived by William Hashieder, Sr.; mother, Susan Barber; brothers, Kevin Hashieder, Matthew Hashieder, Sr., and Andy Hashieder and many cousins and uncles.Honoring Will as pallbearers will be Kevin Hashieder, Matthew Hashieder, Sr., Philip Hashieder, Jr., Stephen Stevens, Sr., James Barber and Dustin Tatum.