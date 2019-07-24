William Ralph "Buddy" Hennigan



Shreveport, LA - Visitation for William Ralph "Buddy" Hennigan will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, LA from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Shane West. Interment will immediately follow at Centuries Memorial, 8801 Mansfield Rd., Shreveport, LA.



Buddy, age 86, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 20, 2019 after a brief illness. Buddy was born on July 12, 1933 to Jessie and Beula Hennigan, of Sabine Parish. He was a resident of Caddo Parish.



After retiring from the Air Force Police, Buddy had the opportunity to join KCS Railroad as a Conductor and spent the next 30 years traveling the rails. Many times his wife would drive behind or beside him in her car to his next destination. He loved his job as a conductor and would often share stories with friends and family while relaxing on the back porch of his home. He was a devoted husband, bringing his wife coffee and a honeybun every morning. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching game shows, old western movies and making furniture out of cedar.



He was preceded in death by two step-children, Linda Watson and Pat Free, who he nicknamed, "First Lady".



He leaves behind his wife of over 35 years, Mary Huckaby Hennigan and her grandchildren, Dena West and husband, Shane, Tommy Joe Williams and wife, Christy; his son, William Rodney Hennigan and wife, Nancy, Alvin Michael



Hennigan and daughters Terri Hennigan and Anita Sue Hennigan. Buddy also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Honoring Buddy as pallbearers are Dakota West, Colton West, Tommy Joe Williams and Cord Richardson. Published in Shreveport Times on July 24, 2019