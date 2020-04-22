|
|
William Ralph (Bill) Slay
William Ralph (Bill) Slay departed this life to be with his Lord and his many friends and relatives in heaven on April 20, 2020, after a brief illness with suspected COVID-19. His family will celebrate his life and homegoing with a private graveside service at Forest Park West Cemetery in Shreveport on April 25. Officiating will be Dr. Larry Slay. Friends may sign the guest book at Rose Neath Funeral Home in Minden.
Bill was born August 11, 1937 in Converse, Louisiana to Felix Reeves Slay and Eloise Hubier Slay. He was a 1955 graduate of Minden High School, where he lettered in football and baseball. After four years of service in the United States Air Force, he graduated from Northwestern State University in 1963 with a BA degree in sociology.
Following graduation, he worked with the Louisiana Department of Health for several years and then at Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Minden for 27 years until his retirement in 1999. He made countless friends on his rounds to stores, restaurants, schools, nursing homes, and other businesses throughout the surrounding area.
Bill will be remembered by many members of First Baptist Church in Minden for his work in the kitchen and serving line at Wednesday night suppers and other fellowship meals in recent years. The activities of the church were a source of strength and joy for him, especially the Sonriser meetings of the Senior Adults each morning. His family and friends will always look back fondly on his smile, sense of humor, loyalty, and ardent support of the New York Yankees.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved daughter, Angela Slay Foster. Survivors include his daughter, Leah Slay Pearce and her husband Craig of Alexandria; four grandchildren, Charles Paul McTire and his wife Melissa; Jacob Christopher McTire and his wife Lorin, all of Alexandria; Victoria Lea Sorkow and her husband Ben of Austin, Texas, and Kalli Kristine White and her fiancé Dalton Crutchfield of Alexandria; four great-grandchildren, Harper McTire, William McTire, Cambrie McTire, and Lyla Kate McTire; his brother, Dr. Larry Elmer Slay of Shreveport, and two first cousins, Carolyn Hubier Brown and Marilyn Hubier Waldron, both of Shreveport.
The family will be forever grateful to God for the service, companionship, and friendship of Jacquelyn Jackson and her husband Billy over the past 20 years, both to Bill and to our mother and grandmother. She is like family to us.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Senior Adult Ministry of First Baptist Church, 301 Pennsylvania Ave., Minden, LA 71055.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2020