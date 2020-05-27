William Robert Daugherty
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Robert Daugherty

Shreveport - A funeral service honoring the life of William Robert Daugherty will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Trinity Heights Baptist Church, 3820 Old Mooringsport Road, Shreveport, Louisiana. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Billy Crosby and Brother Dan Lay, Jr. will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery, 5185 Swan Lake Spur, Bossier City, Louisiana.

William Robert Daugherty was born November 12, 1963, in Shreveport, Louisiana to Billy Bob and Marlene Wilson Daugherty and passed away peacefully Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home in Shreveport, Louisiana.

For the full obituary please visit www.rose-neath.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 746-2543
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved