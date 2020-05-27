William Robert Daugherty
Shreveport - A funeral service honoring the life of William Robert Daugherty will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Trinity Heights Baptist Church, 3820 Old Mooringsport Road, Shreveport, Louisiana. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Billy Crosby and Brother Dan Lay, Jr. will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery, 5185 Swan Lake Spur, Bossier City, Louisiana.
William Robert Daugherty was born November 12, 1963, in Shreveport, Louisiana to Billy Bob and Marlene Wilson Daugherty and passed away peacefully Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home in Shreveport, Louisiana.
For the full obituary please visit www.rose-neath.com.
Shreveport - A funeral service honoring the life of William Robert Daugherty will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Trinity Heights Baptist Church, 3820 Old Mooringsport Road, Shreveport, Louisiana. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Billy Crosby and Brother Dan Lay, Jr. will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery, 5185 Swan Lake Spur, Bossier City, Louisiana.
William Robert Daugherty was born November 12, 1963, in Shreveport, Louisiana to Billy Bob and Marlene Wilson Daugherty and passed away peacefully Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home in Shreveport, Louisiana.
For the full obituary please visit www.rose-neath.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 27 to May 29, 2020.