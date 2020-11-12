William T. Cawthorne



William T. Cawthorne was born in Shreveport LA on March 2, 1934. He died peacefully on November 10, 2020 at the age of 86.



William was the oldest of eight children born to the late Tecolia and Gladys Cawthorne. His sister Clara and brothers Billy and Artis preceded him in death. William moved to Los Angeles as a teenager where he attended Locke High School. After graduation he joined the Air Force and later returned to continue his education at Pepperdine University. He built a successful career with Thrifty Drug Store, Inc. as one of their Regional Managers for 30+ years until his retirement. In 1988, he returned to Shreveport and lived his remaining years with his beloved wife, Roberta.



William was a devoted husband, had a passion for the game of golf, loved working in his yard and was dedicated to his religious faith. He participated on the Boards of the Louisiana State Fair and the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra for many years. He was an avid conversationalist and loved conversing with friends and family.



William is survived by his wife Roberta, his stepson Berton Keith and wife Lori, his siblings Minnie Patterson, Dorothy Torrence and husband William, Gloria Hadley and husband Ollie, Tyrone Cawthorne and wife Sandra, several extended family members and a host of spiritual brothers and sisters.



Due to COVID the family will be hosting a virtual service.









