William Wade Lyons, Sr.
Shreveport - William "Wade" Lyons, Sr., passed away in his bed at home on April 17, 2020, just days after his 83rd birthday, in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Wade is preceded in death by his son, William Wade Lyons, Jr., his parents, and siblings: Leo Lyons, Robert Ross Lyons, Charles Oakley Lyons, Fred Douglas Lyons, Jerry Lyons, and Emma Doris Lyons McVay. He is survived by his brother Richard "Curly" Lyons and sister Carolyn D. Lyons Davis.
Wade is survived by Patricia Williamson Lyons; Pam and Jody Rucker; Robert Lyons ; Linda and Keith Doughty ; Todd and Kristi Lyons; Lisa and Rich Finch. He leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 10 great grands that he loved dearly.
Wade was born in Pike County, Alabama, in 1937 to Richard Nelson Lyons and Myrtle Holly Lyons. After attending Troy State University, he moved to Shreveport in the late 50s, and then stayed. He served in the Army 1961-63 and worked forty years for Eagle Distributing, 1967-2007. He was a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church since 1978 and was active in the community. He never met a stranger. He loved spending time at the Elks Club and traveling.
Wade was a hard worker and did all he did with all of his might. To know him was to know his smile and his laugh, full of joy and humor. He loved his family fiercely and was a dear friend.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Broadmoor Baptist Church at 4110 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA 71105 or .
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020